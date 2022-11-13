BBB Accredited Business
Freshman LB Perkins shines as LSU escapes Arkansas with win; Tigers clinch SEC West

LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks about the game against Arkansas.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) struggled offensively against SEC West rival Arkansas (5-5, 2-4 SEC) on the road in chilly Fayetteville, Ark. but the Tigers escaped with a win over the Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 12.

LSU edged Arkansas, 13-10.

With the win and a 30-24 victory by No. 9 Alabama over No. 11 Ole Miss, the Tigers are the SEC West champions and punch their ticket to play in the SEC Championship game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 3.

LSU struggled in pass protection, allowing seven sacks, and quarterback Jayden Daniels turned the ball over twice. One was on an interception and the other came on a fumble. However, the Razorbacks could not capitalize on the turnovers.

Running back Josh Williams was the lone bright spot offensively, as he rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. continued to show why he is one of the top linebackers and players in the country, as he finished with four sacks and two forced fumbles.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Through the first half of the game, the Tigers had less than 150 yards of total offense.

They started the game with a good drive before Daniels threw his second interception of the season to Latavious Birni, stopping the first drive for LSU. The Razorbacks could not take advantage of the early turnover and were forced to punt.

Arkansas took an early 3-0 lead on a 28-yard field goal from Cam Little. The Tigers then fumbled, turning the ball over for the second time. However, the defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs inside the LSU 10-yard line.

LSU capitalized on Arkansas’ first turnover of the game, as Damian Ramos tied the game on a 38-yard field goal. Ramos added three more on a 29-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead at halftime.

Williams plunged into the end zone from one yard out to cap off a five-play, 40-yard drive for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the game, giving LSU a 13-3 lead.

On the Razorbacks’ fourth drive of the second half, Cade Fortin connected with Matt Landers for a 40-yard touchdown to cut LSU’s lead to 13-10 late in the third quarter.

LSU will return home to host UAB on Saturday, Nov. 19, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m.

