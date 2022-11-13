LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin vs. St Augustine and Jesuit vs. John Curtis highlight week 2 of the LHSAA playoffs.
The top-8 seeds in the Select playoffs held byes in week 1 of the playoffs. In the non-select bracket, the top-4 seeds received byes in week 1.
Here’s a full listing of all the teams playing this week in the FOX 8 viewing area:
Division I Non-Select:
13. Northshore at 4. Southside
14 Dutchtown at 3. Destrehan
11. East St. John at 27. Haughton
10. Westgate at 7. Slidell
Division II Non-Select
14. Lakeshore at 3. Opelousas
11. St. Martinville at 6. Lutcher
Division III Non-Select
13. Loreauville at 4. St. James
10. Jena at 7. Amite
18. Berwick at 2. Bogalusa
Division I Select
17. Captain Shreve at 1. Warren Easton
12. St. Paul’s at 5. Northwood
13. Brother Martin at 4. St. Augustine
19. Jesuit at 3. John Curtis
10. Scotlandville at 7. Karr
15. Rummel at 2. Catholic
Division II Select
16. Helen Cox at 1. St. Thomas More
21. Hannan at 5. John F. Kennedy
13. Evangel at 4. E.D. White
19. Vandebilt Catholic at 3. De La Salle
11. McDonogh 35 at 6. Lafayette Christian
10. Livingston Collegiate at 7. Shaw
15. Carver at 2. Teurlings Catholic
Division III Select
16. Sophie B. Wright at Newman
9. Country Day at 8. U-High
12. Northlake Christian at 5. Calvary Baptist
13. M.L. King Charter at 4. Dunham
15. Ascension Episcopal at 2. St. Charles Catholic
Division IV Select
13. Delhi Charter at 4. St. Martin’s
10. Ascension Catholic at 7. Riverside
