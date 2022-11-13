BBB Accredited Business
LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin vs. St Augustine and Jesuit vs. John Curtis highlight week 2 of the LHSAA playoffs.

The top-8 seeds in the Select playoffs held byes in week 1 of the playoffs. In the non-select bracket, the top-4 seeds received byes in week 1.

You can watch all the big highlights, and final scores on FOX 8 Football Friday at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

Here’s a full listing of all the teams playing this week in the FOX 8 viewing area:

Division I Non-Select:

13. Northshore at 4. Southside

14 Dutchtown at 3. Destrehan

11. East St. John at 27. Haughton

10. Westgate  at 7. Slidell

Division II Non-Select

14. Lakeshore at 3. Opelousas

11. St. Martinville at 6. Lutcher

Division III Non-Select

13. Loreauville at 4. St. James

10. Jena at 7. Amite

18. Berwick at 2. Bogalusa

Division I Select

17. Captain Shreve at 1. Warren Easton

12. St. Paul’s at 5. Northwood

13. Brother Martin at 4. St. Augustine

19. Jesuit at 3. John Curtis

10. Scotlandville at 7. Karr

15. Rummel at 2. Catholic

Division II Select

16. Helen Cox at 1. St. Thomas More

21. Hannan at 5. John F. Kennedy

13. Evangel at 4. E.D. White

19. Vandebilt Catholic at 3. De La Salle

11. McDonogh 35 at 6. Lafayette Christian

10. Livingston Collegiate at 7. Shaw

15. Carver at 2. Teurlings Catholic

Division III Select

16. Sophie B. Wright at Newman

9. Country Day at 8. U-High

12. Northlake Christian at 5. Calvary Baptist

13. M.L. King Charter at 4. Dunham

15. Ascension Episcopal at 2. St. Charles Catholic

Division IV Select

13. Delhi Charter at 4. St. Martin’s

10. Ascension Catholic at 7. Riverside

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

