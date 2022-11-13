LSU moves up to No. 6 in AP rankings; Tulane falls to No. 21

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot No. 6 in the AP top-25 rankings after beating Arkansas, 13-10.

The Tigers (8-2,6-1) victory, along with an Alabama win over Ole Miss, clinched the SEC West title for Brian Kelly’s squad. LSU will play Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC title.

Tulane dropped five positions after losing to UCF, 38-31. Tulane (8-2,5-1) is now in a three-way tie for first-place in the AAC with UCF and Cincinnati.

If Tulane wins out against SMU and Cincinnati, they’ll clinch a spot in the AAC title game.

