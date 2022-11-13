Nicondra: A blustery start to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a nice, but chilly Sunday another big change on the way for Monday. Monday morning starts off on the cold side with possible freezing temperatures in some locations north of Lake Pontchartrain. The dry dew points are in place, but the timing of the warm front and high clouds moving in from the southwest will make a big difference. If the clouds are on the slower side be prepared for a killing frost or freeze. If you have extra sensitive tropical plants I’d err on the side of caution and bring them in or cover overnight north of the lake and into the River and Bayou Parishes. If the clouds come in a bit earlier temps will be in the 40s and 50s near sunrise. Clouds increase through the day and expect some areas to see temperatures in the 60s if they make it into the warm sector of the low developing along the Texas coast. This system will move right across the region during the overnight bringing the opportunity for heavy rain in wee hours of Tuesday morning. Most will see at least one to two inches of rain. Some areas could see as much as four inches. The rain should clear by mid-day Tuesday leaving chilly air in place.

