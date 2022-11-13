BBB Accredited Business
NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor

By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine.

Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.

“My wife and I woke up to sirens. We looked out and, sure enough, it was just blazing up everywhere with these yachts right here in the marina,” Witherspoon said. “There’s a lot of expensive yachts out here. Some that may have burned down and some probably have a lot of smoke damage.”

A SeaBrook Harbor employee told Fox 8 the fire had engulfed one of its buildings but that all boats at the site appeared to be safe.

The New Orleans Fire Department has not responded to requests for more information at this time.

SeaBrook Harbor, located near Pontchartrain Park, is New Orleans’ first and largest boat dry-stack and repair facility. It has operated for more than 20 years, according to its website.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A three-alarm fire was raging early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine at 5801...
A three-alarm fire was raging early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine at 5801 France Road.(Google Maps)

