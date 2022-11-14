BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: A wet night ahead with few downpours and a strong storm or 2 ; Dry skies return Tuesday

Bruce: Rain overnight; few downpours
Bruce: Rain overnight; few downpours(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds are on the increase as reain chance move ion tonight. Most will get rain and some a few downpours with a quick inch or 2 possible.

A cold front and low pressure system pushes through the area tonight along with an associated warm front. This boundary will likely setup just offshore, bringing heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms to the region overnight.

Timing takes the storms into the area after nightfall Monday, lingering through early Tuesday morning. Flooding is the biggest risk with these storms, so watch out for street flooding on the Tuesday morning commute. Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

The rest of the week will be cold with temperatures in the 50s. A few chances for light, cold rain are possible Thursday and Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

Storms tonight
Storms move in late Monday with flooding rain
Tonight's stormy outlook
Heavy storms expected Monday night
Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Nov. 14
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Nov. 14