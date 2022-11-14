Bruce: A wet night ahead with few downpours and a strong storm or 2 ; Dry skies return Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds are on the increase as reain chance move ion tonight. Most will get rain and some a few downpours with a quick inch or 2 possible.

Bruce: Rain on the way after sunset, really picking up before midnight. Some areas may see downpours and a quick inch or 2. It all moves out by tomorrow morning with chilly and drier conditions. pic.twitter.com/avyIXNDWMx — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 14, 2022

A cold front and low pressure system pushes through the area tonight along with an associated warm front. This boundary will likely setup just offshore, bringing heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms to the region overnight.

Timing takes the storms into the area after nightfall Monday, lingering through early Tuesday morning. Flooding is the biggest risk with these storms, so watch out for street flooding on the Tuesday morning commute. Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

The rest of the week will be cold with temperatures in the 50s. A few chances for light, cold rain are possible Thursday and Saturday.

