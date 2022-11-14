Car catches fire near Algiers Sunday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police and other agencies investigate a car fire that occurred earlier Sunday evening.

FOX 8 spoke with the driver of the vehicle who says he was on the high rise of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. He was about to take the General De Gaulle west exit when the vehicle began to smoke.

He says his two children were in the car with him when the car burst into flames before he made it to the exit.

Multiple exits were closed as crews worked to contain the fire.

The cause of the exit is unknown at this time, but the driver says he suspects it was caused by some kind of mechanical issue.

