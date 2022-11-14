Death of inmate during jailhouse brawl declared justifiable self-defense, OPSO says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed the investigation into the death of an inmate during a jailhouse brawl in June.

According to Sheriff Susan Hutson, OPSO investigators determined that Philip Soublet Jr., 31, first attacked fellow inmate Jrell Jack with a deadly weapon before Jack armed himself in self-defense and fatally wounded Soublet.

The results of the investigation were handed over to the District Attorney, who presented those to a grand jury, who declined to indict Jack with any crime.

Three other individuals were arrested as part of the investigation:

Mikael Nelson, attempted second-degree murder

Harrison Bethley, simple battery

Otiz Jackson, obstruction of justice and contraband

Sheriff Hutson says there were no deputies in the pod at the time the fight broke out. She says deputies were observing from a remote location.

Soublet was one of two inmates to die on the same weekend.

Chad Neyland, 46, jumped from a mezzanine-level balcony inside the jail to his death while going through what Hutson’s office claimed was heroin withdrawal.

