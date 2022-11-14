BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Death of inmate during jailhouse brawl declared justifiable self-defense, OPSO says

Phillip Soublet Jr. was awaiting trial for murder when he was killed in a jailhouse fight on...
Phillip Soublet Jr. was awaiting trial for murder when he was killed in a jailhouse fight on June 11, officials say.(OPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed the investigation into the death of an inmate during a jailhouse brawl in June.

According to Sheriff Susan Hutson, OPSO investigators determined that Philip Soublet Jr., 31, first attacked fellow inmate Jrell Jack with a deadly weapon before Jack armed himself in self-defense and fatally wounded Soublet.

The results of the investigation were handed over to the District Attorney, who presented those to a grand jury, who declined to indict Jack with any crime.

Three other individuals were arrested as part of the investigation:

  • Mikael Nelson, attempted second-degree murder
  • Harrison Bethley, simple battery
  • Otiz Jackson, obstruction of justice and contraband

Sheriff Hutson says there were no deputies in the pod at the time the fight broke out. She says deputies were observing from a remote location.

Soublet was one of two inmates to die on the same weekend.

Chad Neyland, 46, jumped from a mezzanine-level balcony inside the jail to his death while going through what Hutson’s office claimed was heroin withdrawal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

Covid's Toll on Sleep Patterns
Covid's Toll on Sleep Patterns
Hammond mother and daughter fatally shot
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
LSU moves up in the AP rankings
Garland Gillen breaks down different weekends for LSU and Tulane
FILE - Endymion reveals sneak peek of parade floats for Mardi Gras 2020
Endymion announces major parade route change for Mardi Gras 2023, 2024