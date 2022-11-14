Decorations go up in Jackson Square as New Orleans kicks off holiday season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) began putting up Christmas decorations in Jackson Square to prepare for its 38th annual “Holidays New Orleans Style,” (HNOS).

HNOS, a collaboration between FQFI and New Orleans & Company, is a coordination of the city’s most celebrated traditions.

Famous red bows hang on streetlights and mistletoe will dangle in Jackson Square.

Decorators said the historic park will be filled with lights this year. They are planning to hang at least 70 red bows.

Morgan Valerie, Marketing Communications Director for FQFI, says her main goal is to bring joy to locals and visitors during this Christmas season.

“It’s amazing to come and really enjoy the holidays in the middle of the French Quarter. It’s historical and it’s a beautiful setting,” Valerie said. “The hope is to bring back that feeling of togetherness, the festivities, the joy. We can make those new memories together.”

