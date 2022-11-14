BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia, sources say.

A former coach of University Lab High School identified one of his former players, Mike Hollins, as a victim in that shooting.

RELATED: 3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team

He said Hollins was injured and had gone through surgery, which went well.

Mike Hollins
Mike Hollins(University of Virginia)

Officials report a total of three people were killed and two people injured in the shooting. Authorities have taken into custody the alleged shooter, UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., according to officials.

All five victims of the shooting are members of the the UVA football team, confirmed the university’s president.

RELATED: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured

According to the university, Hollins is a wide receiver. In high school, he played running back and linebacker under University Lab High School head coach Chad Mahaffey.

CLICK HERE for more on Hollins.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

AG Jeff Landry announces historic Google settlement over location tracking practices
Saints lose to the Steelers, 20-10
Deuce and Sean recap another Saints loss
Hammond mother and daughter fatally shot
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
Tow truck strikes, kills pedestrian in Downtown, NOPD says
FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation...
Sen. John Kennedy giving ‘serious consideration’ to entering La. governor’s race