Heavy storms expected tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quick changes are on the way in weather over the next 12 to 24 hours with heavy storms expected later tonight.

Most of your back to work forecast on this Monday looks quiet as clouds increase but the rain stays away. I’ve included a 20% chance for maybe a shower during the daylight hours but the big story will be what happens tonight. Highs to start the week will be cool, in the low 60s.

Storms tonight could be strong to severe as we have a Gulf low combining with a warm front over us putting our region in the perfect spot for some rough weather. The greatest risk looks to be the heavy rainfall that these storms will bring and training of that heavy rain over us. Between 2-4 inches of rain will be a good bet in many spots with some isolated amounts higher than that. Most of this will come during the middle of the night so travel shouldn’t be an issue.

Once this mess moves out first thing Tuesday, it’s back to the chilly breeze and winter-like feel the rest of the week. Each day we will be fighting clouds which will influence our highs quite a bit. I don’t see us touching 60 through at least next weekend.

