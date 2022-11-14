BBB Accredited Business
LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Tigers held on for a 13-10 win over the Razorbacks.

RELATED: Freshman LB Perkins shines as LSU escapes Arkansas with win; Tigers clinch SEC West

Perkins tied an LSU record with four sacks. He finished the game with a total of eight tackles, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. The forced fumbles both came on strip-sacks.

