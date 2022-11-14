BBB Accredited Business
LSU women’s basketball moves up one spot in AP Top 25 poll

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday, Nov. 14.

The Lady Tigers are now ranked No. 15.

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Texas

4. Iowa

5. Tennessee

CLICK HERE for the full list.

LSU has started the season with three-straight games scoring over 100 points.

The Lady Tigers will host their annual field trip against Houston Christian on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m.

