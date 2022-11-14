BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man fatally shot in Mid City, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mid City early Monday morning, according to the NOPD.

The NOPD says a man was shot and killed on North Carrollton Avenue.

Officers responded to North Carrollton Ave. around 2 a.m.

There they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

Hammond mother and daughter fatally shot
Hammond mother and daughter fatally shot
Multiple shootings overnight in New Orleans
Multiple shootings overnight in New Orleans
Car catches fire near Algiers Sunday evening
Car catches fire near Algiers Sunday evening
Slidell community devastated by the loss of 16-year-old who died in a car accident
Slidell community devastated by the loss of 16-year-old who died in a car accident