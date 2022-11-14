Man fatally shot in Mid City, NOPD says
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mid City early Monday morning, according to the NOPD.
The NOPD says a man was shot and killed on North Carrollton Avenue.
Officers responded to North Carrollton Ave. around 2 a.m.
There they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.