Man fatally shot in Mid City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mid City early Monday morning, according to the NOPD.

The NOPD says a man was shot and killed on North Carrollton Avenue.

Officers responded to North Carrollton Ave. around 2 a.m.

There they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.