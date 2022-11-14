BBB Accredited Business
Sen. John Kennedy giving ‘serious consideration’ to entering La. governor’s race

FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation...
FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of then Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. John Kennedy said he is giving serious consideration to entering the Louisiana governor’s race.

He released the below statement on Monday, Nov. 14:

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry officially kicked off his 2023 campaign for governor on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Other potential Republican candidates like Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and State Treasurer John Schroder have flirted with the idea of running but still have not officially made a decision.

Zero Democrats have hinted at the idea of running as of Monday, Nov. 14.

