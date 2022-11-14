Storms move in late Monday with flooding rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a stormy start to the work week with a system moving through overnight.

Monday temperatures will rise throughout the day with highs in the 6s, but things change overnight.

A cold front and low pressure system pushes through the area Monday night along with an associated warm front. This boundary will likely setup just offshore, bringing heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms to the region overnight.

Timing takes the storms into the area after nightfall Monday, lingering through early Tuesday morning. Flooding is the biggest risk with these storms, so watch out for street flooding on the Tuesday morning commute. Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

The rest of the week will be cold with temperatures in the 50s. A few chances for light, cold rain are possible Thursday and Saturday.

