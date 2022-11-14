Teen shot and killed following social media feud, Gonzales police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road.

Investigators said, Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later died at a hospital. They added the teen’s death stemmed from the escalation of an ongoing social media feud between two groups of juveniles.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, Darville was not associated with the feud and did not participate. Investigators said they believe he simply drove a vehicle that transported one of the groups as passengers.

Police said they believe arrests are expected in the shooting case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may be able to help police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 344-7867.

