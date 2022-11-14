Tow truck strikes, kills pedestrian in Downtown, NOPD says
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras Streets.
Police say that a pedestrian was struck by a tow truck and killed upon impact.
Police did not offer any additional details.
