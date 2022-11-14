Two Thibodaux football players reunite as Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - From athletes to officers, two Thibodaux football players have reunited as Lafourche Parish deputies.

Donald Gaulden will join his former Thibodaux High School teammate Makel Delatte at the sheriff’s office.

Gaulden serves as a correctional officer and Delatte is a patrol deputy.

“We wish you both success in your careers, and thank you for being positive role models for the youth in our community!” a Facebook post from LPSO reads.

