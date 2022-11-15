BBB Accredited Business
2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

Gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States displays her medal for the artistic gymnastics...
Gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States displays her medal for the artistic gymnastics women's all-around at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory.

The 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion has announced she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn.

Lee became the fifth straight American to win Olympic gold when she edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in the finals at the 2020 games in Tokyo.

Lee still fulfilled her commitment to compete at Auburn, helping the Tigers to the NCAA finals last spring.

Lee says she doesn’t want her gold-medal moment in Japan to be a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

