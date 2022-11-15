BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Attorney for judge accused of padding wedding fees says she ‘simply kept bad records’

Zurik investigation: Judge Trahan update
Zurik investigation: Judge Trahan update
By Natasha Robin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The federal tax fraud trial for New Orleans City Judge Ernestine “Teena” Anderson-Trahan continued on Tuesday (Nov. 15) with several witnesses taking the stand.

Trahan was the subject of a Fox 8 investigation into judges overcharging couples to officiate their weddings.

Jurors heard from Trahan’s campaign manager, her tax preparer, and the IRS.

Trahan’s attorney said his client was extremely unorganized and simply kept bad records.

The 2nd City Court judge was indicted on Jan. 7, 2022. One week later, the Louisiana Supreme Court suspended her with pay, pending the outcome of her trial. If convicted as charged, she could face up to 12 years in federal prison.

The indictment accuses Anderson-Trahan of charging higher fees for weddings outside of normal business hours, weddings outside the Algiers Courthouse, and marriages scheduled on Valentine’s day.

Zurik: Orleans judges may be breaking law with high wedding fees

Our investigation found that Trahan charged one couple as much as $180 when state law said the fee should’ve been $5.

Trahan allegedly reported to the government that she made $25,000 officiating weddings, but in 2017, she officiated 473 weddings, which would have totaled over $47,000 in cash.

Anderson-Trahan’s current term ends in 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

All lanes of I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway were closed Tuesday due to an overturned...
All lanes reopened on I-10 following overturned 18-wheeler
An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking...
NOPD: Man wielding knife at Superdome shot by officer
House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
Kaelynn Bailey, 7, and Abyanie Bailey, 6, sit on the front steps while their dad, Kevin Van...
7th Ward residents try to hold on to culture as neighborhood changes