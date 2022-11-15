BBB Accredited Business
Beagle intercepts one of the most damaging snails in the world at airport

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the giant African anail is one of the most...
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the giant African anail is one of the most damaging snails in the world because it eats at least 500 types of plants.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A beagle intercepted a slow and slimy giant African snail at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Mox, a member of Customs and Border Protection’s Beagle Brigade, alerted officials to the snail tucked inside a traveler’s suitcase after arriving on a flight from Nigeria.

“This was a significant discovery for our agriculture K9 team—a critical component of our nation’s frontline defense against all animal pests that threaten our agricultural resources,” port director Clay Thomas said in a press release.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the giant African snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world because it eats at least 500 types of plants.

The USDA said the snail threatens U.S. agricultural resources and causes extensive damage to tropical and sub-tropical environments.

Additionally, the giant African snail poses a serious health risk to humans because it carries a parasite that can lead to meningitis, according to the USDA.

