BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting days earlier in Parkland, Fla.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district was fired following a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre.

Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the measure, which wasn’t on the agenda, on Monday night.

The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who didn’t hold the post at the time of the 2018 shooting. Cartwright didn’t comment about the firing.

The four dissenting members included two who lost family members in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Four of the five appointees will be gone next week, replaced by elected board members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses...
Christina Applegate says Hollywood star means more than you can imagine
Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
A United Nations report projected the world's population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030,...
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
Holiday decorating has begun at New Orleans' Jackson Square.
Las decoraciones suben en Jackson Square cuando Nueva Orleans comienza la temporada navideña