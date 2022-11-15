Cloudy, breezy with a November chill the next few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The good news is the storms from last night are now behind us; unfortunately, the bad news is we won’t see a return to full sun anytime soon.

Cloudy skies, a building breeze and falling temperatures will greet you on this Tuesday. Expect our numbers to fall back into the middle 50s through this afternoon and sit there for most of the day. You combine that with the wind and a lack of sunshine, it’s going to be a chilly one.

Much of the same on the way through the middle part of this week as we just can’t seem to shake these clouds off. More clouds for Wednesday and Thursday means highs will struggle to get much above the lower 50s. Now with a cloud deck overhead, overnight lows won’t fall as much with lows bottoming out in the middle to lower 40s on the south shore, 30s north of the lake.

If I had to pick a few mornings for a freeze north and west of the lake, it would be Friday morning and again next Monday morning. That means protect your plants by late this week!

No big rain chances to speak of over the next 7 days outside of maybe a shower or sprinkle Thursday and again Saturday.

