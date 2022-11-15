Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15.

Two individuals were taken into Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office custody today tied to two theft cases. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from the parking lot at Juban Crossing in a familiar white Honda with Texas plates by deputies on patrol in Juban Crossing, officials said.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies saw the driver of that vehicle drop a passenger off at the entrance of Ulta Beauty. That passenger soon ran out of Ulta Beauty with more than $2,000 worth of unpaid fragrances, he explained. Spikes and Smith were both taken into custody, he added.

Deputies said their investigation also ties these same two alleged thieves to an October theft of Ulta that resulted in $500 worth of unpaid fragrances.

