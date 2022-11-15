BBB Accredited Business
Deputies looking to identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie.

The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her have been unsuccessful.

“We believe that her condition likely requires extensive care, which she appears to have been getting. We are attempting to identify her in order to reunite her with her caretakers,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Anyone having information on the woman’s identity or that of her caretakers is asked to call 911 or JPSO’s Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300.

