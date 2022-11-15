Deputies looking to identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie.

The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her have been unsuccessful.

“We believe that her condition likely requires extensive care, which she appears to have been getting. We are attempting to identify her in order to reunite her with her caretakers,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman found wandering in Metairie. (JPSO)

Anyone having information on the woman’s identity or that of her caretakers is asked to call 911 or JPSO’s Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.