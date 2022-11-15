Entergy reports outages in Mid City and the French quarter Tuesday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many customers were without power Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning in Mid City and the French Quarter.

Entergy says they are working to determine the cause of the outages.

The Entergy outage map indicates several streets in the French Quarter were without power and in the Bayou St. John area in Mid City up to 1,500 customers in some areas were in the dark.

Areas experiencing outages included homes between Broad Street and Norman C. Francis.

Entergy estimates restoration at 8:30 a.m. at this time.

