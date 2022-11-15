BBB Accredited Business
Entergy reports outages in Mid City and the French quarter Tuesday morning

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many customers were without power Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning in Mid City and the French Quarter.

Entergy says they are working to determine the cause of the outages.

The Entergy outage map indicates several streets in the French Quarter were without power and in the Bayou St. John area in Mid City up to 1,500 customers in some areas were in the dark.

Areas experiencing outages included homes between Broad Street and Norman C. Francis.

Entergy estimates restoration at 8:30 a.m. at this time.

Power outages in Mid City and French Quarter
