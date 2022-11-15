BBB Accredited Business
Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say

Houma police said Lanore Menard, 56, died after being shot while inside her house in the 400 block of Morgan Street on Monday (Nov. 14).(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said.

Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.

“The investigation has revealed that, for an unknown reason, the suspect discharged a firearm into the house where Menard resided and struck her,” Theriot said in a statement. “The suspect then fled the area and has not been identified. The motive for the shooting is unknown.”

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Houma Police detectives at (985-873-6371) or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at (800-743-7433).

