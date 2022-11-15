Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said.

Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.

“The investigation has revealed that, for an unknown reason, the suspect discharged a firearm into the house where Menard resided and struck her,” Theriot said in a statement. “The suspect then fled the area and has not been identified. The motive for the shooting is unknown.”

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Houma Police detectives at (985-873-6371) or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at (800-743-7433).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

