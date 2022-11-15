I-10 E closed at Chef Menteur due to overturned 18-wheeler

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All lanes are closed on I-10 East at Chef Mentuer Highway following a crash that overturned an 18-wheeler.

New Orleans police say no injuries were reported, but the lanes would remain closed while crews worked to clear the wreck.

Traffic is being diverted onto Chef Menteur Highway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

