I-10 E closed at Chef Menteur due to overturned 18-wheeler

All lanes of I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway were closed Tuesday due to an overturned...
All lanes of I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway were closed Tuesday due to an overturned 18-wheeler.(DOTD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All lanes are closed on I-10 East at Chef Mentuer Highway following a crash that overturned an 18-wheeler.

New Orleans police say no injuries were reported, but the lanes would remain closed while crews worked to clear the wreck.

I-10 E closed

I-10 East closed at Chef Menteur Highway due to crash involving 18-wheeler. No injuries reported.

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Traffic is being diverted onto Chef Menteur Highway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

