BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead

Experts say check purchases against your budget as you shop
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Black Friday sales are a great way to save money on holiday purchases.

But Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, reminded us to go in with a plan: how much to spend and how to finance it.

Dale suggested that you sit down and figure out who you are buying gifts for this year, then make a list and allocate a dollar amount.  She cautioned not to forget to also budget for decorations and other expenses, like holiday meals and parties.

Dale said you need to know how you are going to pay for everything: whether it comes from your checking account or you plan to pay by credit card. If you use a credit card, have a plan to pay it back.

Dale shared a few other tips for Black Friday shopping:

  • Avoid impulse buys
  • Comparison shop
  • Check your purchases against your budget as you shop

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

All lanes of I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway were closed Tuesday due to an overturned...
All lanes reopened on I-10 following overturned 18-wheeler
Zurik investigation: Judge Trahan update
Attorney for judge accused of padding wedding fees says she ‘simply kept bad records’
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO testifies at company’s fraud trial
A legal clinic helped an 89-year-old veteran clear his name and have his veteran status and...
Korean War veteran’s military honors restored after 70 years