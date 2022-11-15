BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD: Man wielding knife at Superdome shot by officer

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a New Orleans police officer shot him in the arm Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. after officers were called to assist Superdome security.

In a press conference shortly after, officials say the man was “occupying the space” in front of the ticket booth and armed himself with a knife before an officer discharged his firearm, striking the man in the arm.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

Power outages in Mid City and French Quarter
Power restored in Mid City and the French Quarter after outages Tuesday morning
Holiday decorating has begun at New Orleans' Jackson Square.
Las decoraciones suben en Jackson Square cuando Nueva Orleans comienza la temporada navideña
Power outages in Mid City and French Quarter
Power outages in Mid City and French Quarter
Officer-involved shooting near Superdome addressed by NOPD
Officer-involved shooting near Superdome addressed by NOPD