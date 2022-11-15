BBB Accredited Business
Pair of LSU ballers named SEC Players of the Week

LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese and guard Flau’jae Johnson were named SEC Players of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after helping lead the Lady Tigers to a 3-0 start.

Reese, a sophomore, is SEC Co-Player of the Week. She has three double-doubles and is averaging 21.3 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.

Johnson is SEC Freshman of the Week. She has also scored in double-figures for the first three games, including a game-high 18 points against Western Carolina. She is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds so far this season.

