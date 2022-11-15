Pair of LSU ballers named SEC Players of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese and guard Flau’jae Johnson were named SEC Players of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after helping lead the Lady Tigers to a 3-0 start.

Reese, a sophomore, is SEC Co-Player of the Week. She has three double-doubles and is averaging 21.3 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.

Johnson is SEC Freshman of the Week. She has also scored in double-figures for the first three games, including a game-high 18 points against Western Carolina. She is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds so far this season.

