BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans’ 4-game home stretch begins Tuesday against Memphis

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans will be back on the court Tuesday (Nov. 15) night against Memphis.

It remains to be seen if Zion Williamson will play. He’s questionable with a foot and ankle sprain.

With Zion likely being a game-time decision, the Pels are hoping that C.J. McCollum’s shot returns tonight as well. He averages 18 points per game but has been in a funk recently, pouring in just 38 total points in the team’s last four games.

The Pels will stay at home for their next four games, beginning with Memphis in town Tuesday night.

Followed by the Bulls Wednesday, the Celtics on Friday and next Monday, Golden State pays a visit to the Smoothie King Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

Pelicans' 4-game home stretch starts Tuesday vs. Memphis
Pelicans' 4-game home stretch starts Tuesday vs. Memphis
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Houston Rockets...
Jose Alvarado sparks late-game rally for Pelicans to beat Rockets 119-106
Jose Alvarado sparks late-game rally for Pelicans to beat Rockets 119-106
Jose Alvarado sparks late-game rally for Pelicans to beat Rockets 119-106
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
From undrafted rookie to household name, ‘Grand Theft Alvarado’s cult following grows with Pels hype