Pelicans’ 4-game home stretch begins Tuesday against Memphis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans will be back on the court Tuesday (Nov. 15) night against Memphis.

It remains to be seen if Zion Williamson will play. He’s questionable with a foot and ankle sprain.

With Zion likely being a game-time decision, the Pels are hoping that C.J. McCollum’s shot returns tonight as well. He averages 18 points per game but has been in a funk recently, pouring in just 38 total points in the team’s last four games.

The Pels will stay at home for their next four games, beginning with Memphis in town Tuesday night.

Followed by the Bulls Wednesday, the Celtics on Friday and next Monday, Golden State pays a visit to the Smoothie King Center.

