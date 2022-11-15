BBB Accredited Business
Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store

New Orleans police are asking the public's help identifying this suspect who robbed a Central...
New Orleans police are asking the public's help identifying this suspect who robbed a Central City phone store with a gun on Nov. 8.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week.

The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.

A surveillance video provided Monday by the New Orleans Police Department shows the masked man or teen boy clutching a handgun in his waistband and ordering the employee to open a cash register, before he yanks the cash drawer out himself and walks out the door with it.

Viewer discretion warning for strong language:

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call NOPD’s Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

