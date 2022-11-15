BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Webster Parish tow truck driver saves woman stuck in burning car; sheriff gives him special life-saving award

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a...
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a special life-saving award after he pulled a woman from a burning car on Oct. 9, 2022.(Webster Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A tow truck driver in Webster Parish received a special award from the sheriff for saving a woman’s life.

On Monday, Nov. 14, Sheriff Jason Parker awarded Andrew Lincoln with a special life-saving award for his heroic actions involving a car crash victim on Oct. 9. On that day, Lincoln, who works for Harmons Towing and Recovery, was headed from Sibley to Haughton on Highway 164 on a towing call when he noticed a wrecked vehicle on the side of the road.

As he got closer to the wreck, he was flames coming from the car. He stopped his truck and yelled, “Is someone in the car?” Another man who had stopped told him there was someone inside, but that the door was jammed.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a...
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a special life-saving award after he pulled a woman from a burning car on Oct. 9, 2022.(Webster Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lincoln sprang into action.

He parked his truck in the middle of the highway, turned on his emergency flashers, and rushed to help the person trapped inside. He was able to get the passenger door open and tried to pull the woman out, but she was still stuck.

Meanwhile, the flames were getting bigger.

At this point, Lincoln says the smoke was so thick, he could barely see. He says he could also feel his pants beginning to melt because of the heat. Lincoln says he took off his shirt, wrapped it under her arms, and pulled her out of the car.

Within minutes after pulling her out, the car was completely engulfed in fire.

The sheriff’s office says Lincoln has worked in the towing industry his whole life.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

All lanes of I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway were closed Tuesday due to an overturned...
I-10 E closed at Chef Menteur due to overturned 18-wheeler
An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking...
NOPD: Man wielding knife at Superdome shot by officer
Holiday decorating has begun at New Orleans' Jackson Square.
Las decoraciones suben en Jackson Square cuando Nueva Orleans comienza la temporada navideña
Power outages in Mid City and French Quarter
Power outages in Mid City and French Quarter
Officer-involved shooting near Superdome addressed by NOPD
Officer-involved shooting near Superdome addressed by NOPD