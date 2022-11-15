Webster Parish tow truck driver saves woman stuck in burning car; sheriff gives him special life-saving award

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A tow truck driver in Webster Parish received a special award from the sheriff for saving a woman’s life.

On Monday, Nov. 14, Sheriff Jason Parker awarded Andrew Lincoln with a special life-saving award for his heroic actions involving a car crash victim on Oct. 9. On that day, Lincoln, who works for Harmons Towing and Recovery, was headed from Sibley to Haughton on Highway 164 on a towing call when he noticed a wrecked vehicle on the side of the road.

As he got closer to the wreck, he was flames coming from the car. He stopped his truck and yelled, “Is someone in the car?” Another man who had stopped told him there was someone inside, but that the door was jammed.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a special life-saving award after he pulled a woman from a burning car on Oct. 9, 2022. (Webster Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lincoln sprang into action.

He parked his truck in the middle of the highway, turned on his emergency flashers, and rushed to help the person trapped inside. He was able to get the passenger door open and tried to pull the woman out, but she was still stuck.

Meanwhile, the flames were getting bigger.

At this point, Lincoln says the smoke was so thick, he could barely see. He says he could also feel his pants beginning to melt because of the heat. Lincoln says he took off his shirt, wrapped it under her arms, and pulled her out of the car.

Within minutes after pulling her out, the car was completely engulfed in fire.

The sheriff’s office says Lincoln has worked in the towing industry his whole life.

