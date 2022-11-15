BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Winter is here to stay this week

Rain is possible a few days
Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Old man winter came early this year and is here to stay.

Cold temperatures linger throughout the rest of the week sitting 10 to 20 degrees below average. We won’t surpass 60 degrees over the next 7 days, and overnight lows will be in the 30s for the North Shore and 40s for the South Shore.

The North Shore may see freezing conditions on Friday morning and Monday morning. Take freeze precautions and protect exposed plants and pets this week.

We might see some light cold rain on Thursday and Saturday. Clouds stick around the entire week except Friday, when we may see a little glimpse of sunshine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Cloudy, breezy with a November chill the next few days
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 a.m.
Early evening weather update for Monday, Nov. 14
Early evening weather update for Monday, Nov. 14
Bruce: Rain overnight; few downpours
Bruce: A wet night ahead with few downpours and a strong storm or 2 ; Dry skies return Tuesday