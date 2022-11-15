Winter is here to stay this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Old man winter came early this year and is here to stay.

Cold temperatures linger throughout the rest of the week sitting 10 to 20 degrees below average. We won’t surpass 60 degrees over the next 7 days, and overnight lows will be in the 30s for the North Shore and 40s for the South Shore.

The North Shore may see freezing conditions on Friday morning and Monday morning. Take freeze precautions and protect exposed plants and pets this week.

We might see some light cold rain on Thursday and Saturday. Clouds stick around the entire week except Friday, when we may see a little glimpse of sunshine.

