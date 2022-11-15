With 3 months left in recall campaign, organizers have gathered 1/3 of signatures needed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a little more than three months left in the campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, organizers on Tuesday said they have collected about a third of the signatures needed to force a new election.

The recall effort began in August and organizers have amassed 19,000 signatures so far. It will take 54,000 signatures to trigger a recall vote against the mayor.

Organizers say cash donations continue to roll in and a marketing campaign expansion is imminent in their push to recall Mayor Cantrell, who at one point claimed the campaign was financed by members of the Republican Party.

“New Orleans is now the murder capital of the nation, the mayor started a gun violence prevention office in 2018 we have not seen that hit our communities,” said recall organizer Eileen Carter.

“If we do the math, we can see they are keeping pace with what they had to keep the pace with as far as making it before the deadline,” said Dillard political analyst Dr. Robert Collins.

The deadline to get the remaining 35,000 signatures is Feb. 22.

Once the signatures are collected, they must be certified by the registrar of voters and then forwarded to the governor who must issue an election proclamation within 15 days after he receives the certified petition.

Recall organizers have alleged retaliation by the mayor and some of her supporters. We reached out to the mayor’s office for reaction to that allegation but have not heard back

