Allen: Andy Dalton will remain starting quarterback against Rams

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday (Nov. 16) that Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback again this week when the Los Angeles Rams come to town.

The Saints fell to 3-7 on the season after their 20-10 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. It was Dalton’s third straight game with fewer than 230 passing yards. The Red Rifle completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards. He threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Steelers

Dalton connected with Juwan Johnson on a 15-yard pass for the Saints’ only touchdown of the contest.

The Saints host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at noon on Fox 8. Coverage begins with the Fox 8 Tailgate at 10 a.m.

