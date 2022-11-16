Bruce: That winter feel sticks around; freeze likely north shore Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The winter feel we have had will stick around into the weekend. Clods, a peek of sun breezy north winds and a few cold light showers Saturday midday.

Thursday will stay mostly cloudy and cool as high start in the mid 30s north and 40s south. Highs reach the low to mid 50s for highs. Some moisture is pushing across the region from the southwest and rising above the chillier air at the surface allowing for the clouds and there could even be a sprinkle or two along the coast. Breezy conditions stay in place as well with winds 10 to 15 mph picking up even more off shore. Small craft advisories will be in place most of the week. Late in the week winds retreat and clouds clear allowing for much colder overnight conditions Friday morning expect freezing temperatures north and west of Lake Pontchartrain with 30s nearly everywhere else.

