La.'s juvenile detention facilities at max capacity; officials asking judges to release young offenders

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice has asked for juvenile court judges to release young offenders on parole to free up space at facilities across the state.

In a letter sent on Nov. 10, the OJJ said all juvenile detention facilities in the state are at full capacity.

“Many of your local detention centers are holding sentenced youth because OJJ cannot safely place them in a facility or program,” the letter begins. “OJJ is working diligently to step-down to seek your permission to release youth on parole; however, until OJJ can gain momentum to increase our state’s bed space, we cannot safely accept more youth into the agency’s custody.”

The letter says a riot “completely destroyed” a 36-bed dorm at the Swanson facility in Monroe. The OJJ also claims the “housing of youth with extensive lengths of stays” is contributing to the lack of available space.

“There are a number of youth being maintained in OJJ’s custody who legally could be released to continue their rehabilitation in a less restrictive community-based setting,” the letter reads.

OJJ’s Legal Division is prepared to file motions to determine which young offenders can be “safely reintegrated back into the community.”

“We are asking you consideration to grant these motions as there is no other way to remove youth from local detention centers pending placement unless we first safely release those youth who qualify for community-based rehabilitation services,” the letter continues.

More: Violence, abuse, and escapes plague the juvenile justice system in Louisiana

Construction is underway at Swanson to repair the damaged dorm and bring online 72 new beds. Once those projects are complete, the OJJ says the state “will be in a better position to meet the demands of court-ordered placements.”

In October, some of the state’s most violent youth offenders were relocated from the Bridge City center in Jefferson Parish to the old Death Row facility at Angola.

