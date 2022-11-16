BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Tigers now sit at No. 6 and are coming off their fourth straight win of the season after taking down SEC West rival Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 12. True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins was a key piece in the Tigers’ win as he accounted for four sacks and two forced fumbles in the game. Perkins was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

RELATED STORIES:

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU round out the top four. Click here for full rankings.

LSU has locked up the SEC West race and will face No. 1 Georgia for the SEC Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Tigers have two regular season games left against UAB at home on Saturday, Nov. 19 and on the road at Texas A&M.

The Tigers have faced the Bulldogs four times in the conference title game with LSU winning three of them, the last coming in 2019 when LSU went 15-0 and captured the National Championship over Clemson.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

University of Virginia shooting impacts some football players from Louisiana
University of Virginia shooting impacts some football players from Louisiana
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
UNO football bid overwhelmingly shot down by students’ vote
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
3 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over No. 6 Alabama
The Green Wave (8-1) host UCF next Saturday in the first Top 25 matchup played at Tulane since...
LSU, Tulane move up several spots in Top 25 football polls
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment