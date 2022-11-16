Man fatally shot and left on train tracks in Gentilly area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man that had been fatally shot was found on train tracks early Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning and an investigation is underway, the NOPD says.

Police say the man was found in the 6300 block of Peoples Ave.

Just after midnight, police say that they received a call reporting that a man had been struck by a passing train. Upon investigation, police say they discovered that the man had actually been fatally shot and classified the case as a homicide.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Christopher Puccio at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

