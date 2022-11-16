Mariah Carey loses trademark battle over ‘Queen of Christmas’ title

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All Mariah wanted for Christmas was to be deemed the “Queen of Christmas.” Unfortunately, that will not happen after she was denied to officially trademark the title.

According to TMZ, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board announced the decision on Tuesday (Nov. 15). They rejected Carey’s attempt to gain exclusive rights to the “Queen of Christmas” as well as other titles, “Princess of Christmas” and “Christmas Princess.”

TMZ reported back in March, that Carey applied for the trademark but faced some serious backlash. Variety also reported that Elizabeth Chan and Darlene Love, two other women who are known for creating holiday music and referred to as the “Queen of Christmas,” were angered by Carey’s attempt.

“Is it true that Mariah Carey trademarked ‘Queen of Christmas’?” wrote Love. “What does that mean, that I can’t use that title? David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ and at 81 years of age I’m NOT changing anything. I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!!”

Love’s association with Christmas comes with her Christmas classic, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Letterman had her on his program to perform the hit from 1986 through 2014.

Elizabeth Chan went as far as to challenge Mariah’s trademark request legally. The TTBA sided with Chan and she said in a statement:

“Christmas is a season of giving, not the season of taking, and it is wrong for an individual to attempt to own and monopolize a nickname like Queen of Christmas for the purposes of abject materialism,” Elizabeth said of the news in a statement obtained by People. “My goal in taking on this fight was to stand up to trademark bullying not just to protect myself, but also to protect future Queens of Christmas.”

So far there has been no response on the decision from Mariah’s team.

