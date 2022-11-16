More clouds and cold weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The winter-like pattern remains stuck over us for now as the cold, breezy and cloudy periods remain with us through the upcoming weekend.

Expect clouds to build back in through the day today making for another cold one out there. Highs only manage the low 50s and with the breeze, it will probably feel like for the 40s for most of the day. Even though we’re cloudy, no rain is expected.

A small rain chance moves in on Thursday as a Gulf low starts to organize. The formation of this low will be so far south that most of the rain stay way off our coast but we can’t rule out a random shower or sprinkle falling out of the sky. Rain chance will only be about 20%. The bigger story will be the cold and cloudy conditions with highs once again stuck in the low 50s.

More sun by Friday but it won’t last very long as another low moving across the Gulf on Saturday brings a return of the clouds and even some rain chances. Temperatures don’t moderate until next week some time.

