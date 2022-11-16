BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cold sticking around

highs in the 50s through the week ahead
Much of the area will see freezing and near freezing conditions Friday morning as clouds clear and winds slow.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a bit of a gloomy start to the week things improve in sky conditions and we stay chilly with some freezing temperatures by late in the week. Wednesday will still be mostly cloudy, but more high thing clouds allowing a few peaks of sun. Some moisture is pushing across the region from the southwest and rising above the chillier air at the surface allowing for the clouds and there could even be a sprinkle or two along the coast. Breezy conditions stay in place as well with winds 10 to 15 mph picking up even more off shore. Small craft advisories will be in place most of the week. Late in the week winds retreat and clouds clear allowing for much colder overnight conditions Friday morning expect freezing temperatures north and west of Lake Pontchartrain with 30s nearly everywhere else.

