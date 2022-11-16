NOPD arrests man accused of shooting, robbing off-duty officer in Mid City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police arrested the accused suspect 33-year-old Henry Vicknair in connection with shooting officer Louis Blackmon in Mid-City on Oct. 13.

Investigators say Vicknair pulled out a weapon and demanded the officer’s possession’s near a bar on North Rendon.

Blackmon grabbed the barrel of the gun and was shot in the stomach during the struggle. Police released surveillance images and Supt. Chief Shaun Ferguson says the public tips helped lead to the arrest.

Blackmon is expected to recover.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.