NOPD officer accused of raping 14-year-old changes plea in exchange for lighter sentence

NOPD Senior Police Officer Rodney Vicknair was arrested for allegedly engaging in an...
NOPD Senior Police Officer Rodney Vicknair was arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an underage minor.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By David Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Police Senior Officer Rodney Vicknair, who originally pleaded not guilty to molesting a 14-year-old girl, has changed his tune.

Vicknair on Wednesday (Nov. 16) changed his plea to guilty in federal Judge Lance Africk’s courtroom.

Vicknair, 55, is accused of grooming and molesting a teenager while working as an officer after taking her to the hospital to have a rape kit done. He was arrested at his home in St. Tammany Parish in 2020.

The girl’s mother filed a lawsuit against Vicknair, alleging he was dispatched to their home to take her daughter to have the rape kit performed. The suit also accused Vicknair of visiting the girl several times over the course of months, sexually assaulting and raping the young girl at least two times.

Details in the lawsuit also say that other complaints were made by women against the former officer and allege civil rights violations following the alleged rape of the child, including false imprisonment, assault and battery, and several other federal claims.

Vicknair reportedly struck a plea deal to serve seven years of a possible life sentence in prison in exchange for the guilty plea.

A sentencing hearing will take place on March 8, 2023.

