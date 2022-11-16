RTA administrator secretly worked for Tampa’s transit agency, earning combined $350k

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans transit administrator was on track to make $350,000 a year by secretly working two full-time jobs simultaneously -- one at the RTA, and one at Tampa Bay’s transit authority, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART).

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the dual employment of Teri Wright, a highly paid administrator at Tampa’s transit agency. Wright was the chief customer experience officer for HART from February 2021 until her termination just days ago, earning more than $200,000 a year.

“Top officials at both agencies told me that they were not aware of her dual employment until I began to raise questions about it,” said Olivia George, the transportation and tourism reporter for Tampa Bay Times. “She reported directly to the CEO of HART. The CEO told me that she was not aware of Ms. Wright’s dual employment until my questions brought that to light.”

George said records she uncovered revealed Wright, the fourth-highest paid employee at HART, had worked at New Orleans RTA from August 2017 through February 2021, presumably leaving to take the HART job.

But according to George, Wright returned to RTA 14 months after starting the job at HART, taking on the role of senior communications director at a salary of $150,000.

“The New Orleans agency told me that they were operating under the assumption that (Wright) would have left the Hillsborough job to join them full-time,” George said. “At the end of the day, these are public dollars. These are public agencies, and I think it is important that we as communities understand how money is being spent.”

RTA said in a statement that Wright is on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

HART’s employee handbook requires of its full-time employees “first employment-related allegiance lies with HART.” It lays out a set of criteria that includes requesting approval for outside employment and agreement from leadership that the second job does not interfere with duties at HART.

“We want to assure people that when you’re putting that money in the fare box, that money is not going towards shenanigans like this,” New Orleans city councilman J.P. Morrell told RTA CEO Alex Wiggins at a budget hearing Tuesday.

Wiggins responded, “I’ll just paraphrase or quote our chairman this morning: We are working the situation and we are thoroughly, without haste, investigating that matter and taking the appropriate actions.”

RTA did not make anyone available to Fox 8 for an interview, and Wright could not be reached.

