Terrebonne school board members defer decision on damaged schools’ fates

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Members of a Terrebonne Parish School Board committee on Tuesday (Nov. 15) deferred a decision on where to place hundreds of students from hurricane-damaged schools in the district, saying it was too important not to be decided by the entire board at a meeting next month.

More than 400 students were displaced when Grand Caillou Elementary School was destroyed by Hurricane Ida. Parents have pleaded with board members to find a solution that would keep their children and school rooted in their community, but Superintendent Bubba Orgeron said the body must find a solution that serves the best interests of the entire district.

Three committee members decided at Tuesday’s meeting that they weren’t comfortable shouldering the full responsibility of narrowing the school replacement options. They chose to put the options before the full school board on Dec. 6.

Options under consideration include:

  • Using FEMA funds to repair and expand Elysian Fields Elementary in Houma, where the displaced students currently are attending
  • Combining Grand Caillou and Oaklawn middle schools to form Elender Middle School, and then move the elementary school into the middle school. This option was favored by Orgeron and school board president Gregory Harding, two of the three committee members
  • Using FEMA funds to rebuild an elevated Grand Caillou Elementary on the same spot, an option that seemed to be favored by the majority of parents at the meeting and the third committee member Roger DeHart

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

