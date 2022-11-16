Tulane picks up commitment from Hammond High’s Jahiem Johnson

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish is well known for producing next-level high school football talent and the Tulane Green Wave are hoping to find secondary depth up the road on I-55.

On Monday (Nov. 14), Hammond High wide receiver and cornerback Jahiem Johnson announced via social media that he has committed to the Green Wave.

The 6′1 Hammond senior is efficient on both sides of the ball but is expected to join Tulane’s defensive secondary next season.

In this year’s Torando season, which recently ended in the playoffs, Johnson’s best play of the year was a 99-yard interception that was returned for a score.

Johnson also had offers from Washington, Purdue, Washington State, Nebraska, UL-Lafayette, Troy, La. Tech, Jackson State, Charlotte, Memphis, Mississippi State, Tulsa, and Indiana.

